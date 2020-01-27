New Hampshire seeks input on youth psychiatric facility

New Hampshire health officials are seeking input on whether the state needs a residential treatment facility for youth with mental health and addiction issues.

The Department of Health and Human Services has issued a request for information about the feasibility of a facility that would provide the highest level of care next to an acute psychiatric hospital.

The state's only youth drug and alcohol treatment center closed last month after multiple nonfatal overdoses.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says a new facility would ensure that young people struggling with addiction, mental illness, or both get the right level of care in a safe environment.

