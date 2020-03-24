New Hampshire seeks volunteers, stay-at-home order resisted

New Hampshire is seeking volunteers, both medical and nonmedical, who can help deal with surging cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

Volunteers needed include licensed, as well as retired, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, administrative, transportation, information technology and security professionals.

They can register online at www.nhresponds.org, a site that was created to get help with emergency situations following 9/11.

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu said the coronavirus situation in New Hampshire doesn’t yet warrant a stay-at-home order, he said, “We're not there today."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)