New Hampshire stay-at-home order to expire; more businesses to reopen

While Vermont's governor is expected to extend the state of emergency, things are moving differently in New Hampshire, with the state's stay-at-home order expiring Monday.

The shift is being called "safer at home" and it removes limits on social gatherings and the distinctions between essential and nonessential businesses.

Governor Chris Sununu says people are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks in public.

A number of businesses are allowed to open Monday with limitations.

Restaurants can open at full capacity, with tables spaced at least six feet apart.

Wedding venues can open at 50 percent capacity as long as social distancing is in place.

Gyms, bowling alleys, tourist trains and racetracks are also on the list to open Monday.

Movie theaters and amusement parks will reopen June 29.