New Hampshire students question presidential candidates on climate

Presidential candidates answered students' calls on Wednesday.

A student-run town hall focused on the climate attracted many of the candidates to Concord, New Hampshire. That included Republican Bill Weld.

The all-day event was called the New Hampshire Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall.

It featured all of the top tier candidates except for Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warner, who sent surrogates in their place because of the impeachment vote.

Organizers say the first-in-the-nation primary gives the perfect platform to talk about one of the most important issues to young voters.

"They are the ones who are going to be the most affected by either taking action now or we don't and it is going to be their lives that are on the line in the future and that is why it is so important to them and it's great that they are so involved," said Rob Werner of the League of Conservation Voters.

The Hubbard Brook Research Foundation, Stonyfield Organic Yogurt and Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business helped organize the event.