New Hampshire summer school guidance issued

The New Hampshire Department of Education is encouraging but not requiring summer school teachers, students and staff to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Guidance issued Friday says fabric face coverings are recommended for educators when 6 feet of social distancing is difficult to maintain or when caring for students with underlying health conditions.

Masks are also encouraged for students, though not for those who have trouble breathing, wear hearing aids or are likely to frequently touch the masks and render them less effective.

