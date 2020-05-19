New Hampshire task force approves rules for camps, sports

A task force on reopening New Hampshire's economy says children should be allowed to return to camps and athletic programs this summer under strict safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations sent to public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday layout proposed rules for day camps, residential camps and outdoor team sports.

The group also approved proposals for museums and acupuncture, as well as indoor restaurant dining and the catering of larger events such as weddings.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)