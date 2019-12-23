New Hampshire to consider 2 vaping-related bills next year

New Hampshire lawmakers will be considering two bills to crack down on vaping next year.

Last session, the Legislature added vaping to tobacco laws and raised the minimum age for both cigarettes and vaping products to 19.

Next year, it will consider a bill to go even further and raise the minimum age for vaping to 21.

Lawmakers also will take up a bill that would ban all flavored vaping products except for menthol.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Knirk says the stat should do everything possible to stop teens from vaping, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu opposes the measure.

