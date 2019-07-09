New Hampshire to create commission on aging population

New Hampshire is increasing its efforts to serve its aging population.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week signed a bill to create a commission to advocate for elderly residents. The commission will replace a small committee within the Department of Health and Human Services that was composed mostly of volunteers. The new group will include representatives from seven state agencies and a full-time director.

Doug McNutt of AARP New Hampshire told New Hampshire Public Radio the state needs to do a better job of adapting to issues affecting the aging population, including workforce issues and housing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Hampshire is the second-oldest state. Maine has the highest median age, with New Hampshire and Vermont right behind.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

