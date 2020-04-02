New Hampshire to get $11.7M to help communities, homeless

New Hampshire is getting an additional $11.7 million from the massive federal coronavirus relief package to help community service programs and the homeless.

The state's congressional delegation announced the amount Thursday.

The funds can be used to expand community health facilities, child care centers, food banks and senior services. The money also will support eviction prevention, rental deposit assistance and homelessness prevention programs.

The U.S. Labor Department says more than 27,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, down a little from the previous week.

