New Hampshire to get at least $1.25B in virus relief package

New Hampshire is poised to receive at least $1.25 billion in support from the coronavirus relief package that passed Congress.

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said the amount is part of a $150 billion fund that will assist states incurring costs and losing revenue due to the pandemic.

New Hampshire is making more safety adjustments to slow the spread of the virus, including the use of “exact change" lanes at toll plazas and the suspension of fingerprinting for criminal background checks.

