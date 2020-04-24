New Hampshire to get at least $17M for coronavirus testing

New Hampshire's congressional delegation says the state is set to receive at least $17 million for coronavirus testing in the emergency relief bill just passed by Congress.

President Donald Trump planned to sign the measure into law Friday. It provides nearly $500 billion in funding for businesses, hospitals, and a nationwide testing program. Testing for the virus has increased in New Hampshire.

Health officials said Thursday that the state is testing nearly twice as many people each day as it was a week ago.

