New Hampshire to get federal funding to combat opioid crisis

New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation says the state will be getting more than $600,000 in federal funds to help law enforcement agencies fight the opioid crisis.

Image Source: MGN

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the lead Democrat of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice, says the state is receiving $664,673 through the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services program. Of that, $489,674 will go to the New Hampshire Department of Safety for the state’s Anti-Heroin Task Force, and $174,999 to Dartmouth College for a program supporting the hiring of law enforcement officers and expansion of community policing.

State Police Col. Chris Wagner welcomed the funding, saying it will drive cross-border initiatives to disrupt drug trafficking organizations that fuel the opioid epidemic.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)