New Hampshire to go from stay-at-home to 'safer' at home

Gov. Chris Sununu is allowing New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic to expire on Monday, June 15, and transition to a “safer at home” advisory.

The change removes social gathering limitations and the distinctions between essential and nonessential businesses.

Sununu said Thursday there's no longer a group limit, but people are still encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks in public.

Sununu also said a number of businesses would be able to open with limitations as of Monday, such as gyms, bowling alleys, tourist trains and racetracks. Also allowed to open are charitable gaming facilities, museums, and libraries.

Movie theaters and amusement parks will reopen June 29.

