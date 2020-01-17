New Hampshire to inaugurate second 'Kid Governor'

A fifth grader from Concord is taking office as New Hampshire's next “Kid Governor.”

Suzy Brand, who attends Sant Bani School in Sanbornton, is being inaugurated Friday at the Statehouse, where she will discuss her platform focused on children's health and the importance of spending time outdoors.

This is the second year the state has participated in a national civics program aimed at encouraging civic engagement by teaching students about the history of voting rights, the qualities of good leaders and the mechanics of campaigns. Brand succeeds Lola Giannelli, of Nashua.

