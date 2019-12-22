New Hampshire tourism campaign

New Hampshire tourism officials say travelers to the state this winter will make more than a million visits and are expected to spend more than $1 billion.

The department plans to launch its winter advertising campaign in early January, which targets the New England markets of Boston; Hartford, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as New York, Toronto and Montreal.

The department will display “Powder Alert” messages on social media and on digital billboards in key markets during storms for skiers and snowboarders.