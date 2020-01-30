New Hampshire town mourns deaths of 2 high school grads

A New Hampshire community is mourning the deaths of two high school graduates in less than a week.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, was one of two Air Force officers killed in a surveillance plane crash Monday in Afghanistan.

The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there's no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Phaneuf graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School.

The town and school are also grieving the death of 2013 graduate Katie Thyne, a Navy veteran and police officer who died in the line of duty in Virginia on Jan. 23.

