The town of Dalton, New Hampshire will be voting on a new landfill proposal Tuesday.

The waste company Casella wants to build a new landfill but neighbors are torn, sparking Tuesday's vote over zoning.

The town does not have zoning regulations.

A yes vote would create a temporary zoning ordinance in Dalton trying to block the landfill and it would go into effect Wednesday.

The new ordinance will give town officials more of a say in determining future land use issues.