New Hampshire towns vying to open sports betting locations

Two New Hampshire towns are vying to open sports betting retail locations.

The Portsmouth Herald reported on Wednesday that selectmen in Hampton and Seabrook are asking voters at their respective town meetings on March 10 if they want to allow sportsbook retail locations in their towns.

New Hampshire legalized betting on professional and college sports when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill in July.

The bill launched in December.

It authorized online sports betting and up to 10 retail sportsbook locations but those have not yet been selected.

DraftKings is expected to present specific locations to the Lottery Commission after towns vote on the matter in March.

