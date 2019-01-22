New Hampshire unveils searchable map of stone walls

New Hampshire has launched a new tool that allows residents to map the state's historic stone walls.

The New Hampshire Geological Survey developed a crowdsourcing map that it has dubbed the New Hampshire Stone Wall Mapper with the help of a $14,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

Using a mapping technique known as LiDAR, the new initiative creates images across New Hampshire to map the stone walls including those previously hidden under forests. LiDAR has been used across the world to help identify historic and archaeological sites, including Mayan sites in Guatemala.

State geologist Rick Chormann says the goal is to stimulate interest in the legacy of stone wall building in New Hampshire by farmers and masons and ensure the walls are preserved.

