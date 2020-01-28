New Hampshire wants more authority over private dams

Lawmakers in New Hampshire are considering a bill that would give the state more authority to take action when a privately owned dam poses a safety hazard.

The bill, which got a public hearing in the Senate Tuesday, would apply to hundreds of dams in the state.

It would allow state officials to access the dam as well as take action when the dam poses a threat to residents or property downstream.

The dam owner would be responsible for any cost incurred if the state has to take action to avert an emergency.

