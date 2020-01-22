New Hampshire warns of poor air quality until Saturday

State environmental officials are warning that parts of New Hampshire could see poor air quality through Saturday as a result of lower temperatures, calm conditions and pollution.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is advising that children, older adults and people with health problems in the southwest parts of the state take precautions.

Healthy individuals should consider limiting strenuous activities.

Symptoms of particle pollution exposure may include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

