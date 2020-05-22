New Hampshire weighs new virus rules for salons, child care

The group tasked with reopening New Hampshire’s economy as the coronavirus pandemic eases has approved new rules for lodgings, hair salons and child care centers.

The recommendations approved Friday need the approval of health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu.

They would allow hair salons and barbershops to resume all services with no time limits and a maximum of seven work stations per 1,000 square feet.

Face coverings for staff at child care centers would be optional.

A requirement to keep children 6 feet apart has now been amended to allow the division of rooms to separate them into groups of 10.

