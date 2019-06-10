New Hampshire welcomes thousands of motorcycle riders

For 96 years, motorcycle riders from all over the region have been coming to Weirs Beach in Laconia, New Hampshire, to celebrate all things motorcycle.

"The excitement, the bikes, the people," Gary Corsi said.

Corsi has traveled from Randolph, Vermont, to Laconia, New Hampshire, for Laconia Motorcycle Week for the past 24 years. He says it is one of a kind.

"We could stand on that corner for three hours and never see the same bike twice," Corsi said.

Gary Galley of Nova Scotia is with a group of nine riders down from Canada.

"The variety of bike parts, the tents, the people. The fact that it is spread out over New Hampshire, the scenery," Galley said.

Every year, tens of thousands of riders make their way to the nine-day rally. But organizers say the routes they take getting here are what the event is all about.

"You can experience the scenic New England back roads and towns but also you are less than an hour from the ocean, the seacoast. Less than an hour from the White Mountains," said Jennifer Anderson of Laconia Motorcycle Week.

Cynthia Makris owns the Naswa Resort which sits on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.

"In Laconia, we ride. It's not only our tag line, but it's our battle cry because our riding is far superior and unlike any other in the country," Makris said.

And the rally brings in big bucks for New Hampshire. It's estimated the event pumps roughly $100 million into the state economy from things like food and gas and lodging.

Teresa Herbert is staying in nearby Tilton.

"The open air, the good times, the laughing. It's just great. It feels good to be on a bike," said Herbert of New York.

Gov. Chris Sununu will be here on Wednesday to help celebrate the 96th year of this event and organizers say the best way for everyone to have fun is to stay safe on the roads.