Police: Alcohol a factor in Wolcott gun accident

A woman has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself in the leg at a hunting camp in Wolcott Saturday.

Police say Amy Morrison, 35, of Chester, N.H., and three other people were target shooting. They say Morrison was attempting to load her .22 magnum revolver when it went off, hitting her in the upper right thigh.

Police say witnesses applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding while she was rushed to the hospital.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says Morrison's injury was non life-threatening. They also say alcohol appeared to play a factor in the incident.