New Hampshire woman found shot to death

Authorities say a Newport, New Hampshire, woman who was found dead in her home Tuesday was shot to death.

Police responding to a 911 call found Margaret "Peggy" Clarke, 75, dead at her home on Maple Street.

Tuesday, police would only say they were investigating a suspicious death.

Wednesday, the chief medical examiner said the cause of Clarke's death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the death is a homicide.

According to New Hampshire's attorney general, police believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident and they say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

However, at this time, no arrests have been made.