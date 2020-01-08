New Hampshire's 2 largest health care providers file for merger

Two of New Hampshire's largest health care providers say they need to merge to gain access to more patients, protect the state’s only academic medical center and support the state’s struggling rural hospitals.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health asked the New Hampshire attorney general's office for approval to combine services with Manchester's Catholic Medical Center.

The Valley News reports that according to the filing, the organization would be known as Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health GraniteOne and would expand specialty care, such as oncology and orthopedics.

The filing says two organizations currently maintain clinical collaborations however financial and operational integration would reduce expenses related to further expansion and stabilize returns.

