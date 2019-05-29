New Hampshire's Free Fishing Day is June 1

New Hampshire's Free Fishing Day is coming up.

On Saturday, June 1, you can fish anywhere in the state - freshwater or saltwater - without a fishing license.

All other fishing regulations must be followed, including season dates and bag limits. Anglers participating in a state-approved fishing tournament that day will still need to buy a license.

State residents and nonresidents may participate.

Click here for all the details on New Hampshire's free fishing days.

