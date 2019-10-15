New Hampshire's September unemployment rate unchanged from August

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for September was 2.5%, unchanged from the August rate and slightly higher than last year.

The state estimates that 753,200 people were employed last month, an increase of 850 from August and an increase of 8,450 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 3.5%. That was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year.

