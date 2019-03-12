New Hampshire's exports total over $5.2B for 2018

Federal trade data shows that New Hampshire's exports totaled over $5.2 billion last year, 2.6 percent higher than the year before.

Industrial machinery was the state's chief export, at $1.2 billion, up 7.8 percent from 2017.

Germany nudged out Canada as the state's top trading partner. Ireland, Mexico and China rounded out the top five trading partners.

The third most traded commodity in 2018, at $841 million, was aircraft and spacecraft parts, up over 68 percent from 2017. Pharmaceutical products, which range from bandages to blood plasma, were valued at $411 million, up 22 percent from the previous year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/12/2019 12:33:55 AM (GMT -4:00)