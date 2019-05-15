Sununu to seek 3rd term, not Senate seat

Chris Sununu has announced he'll seek a third term as New Hampshire's governor in 2020, ending speculation that the Republican would make a bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sununu said he wanted to stave off a "more radical" Democratic agenda and "Washington, DC extremism." He cited New Hampshire's unemployment rate and wages as proof that New Hampshire's leadership is "getting the job done."

New Hampshire holds gubernatorial elections every two years. Sununu was re-elected in 2018 with over 52% of the vote.

Despite declaring in 2017 that he would "never run" for Senate, Sununu this year indicated interest in challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who's up for re-election in 2020. On Tuesday, he said he would defeat Shaheen, "but others can too."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)