New Hampshire's moose hunt lottery is open

New Hampshire's 2019 moose hunt lottery is open.

Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight on May 31, or delivered to the state Fish and Game Department headquarters by 4 p.m. that day.

Winners will be selected by a computerized random drawing on June 21.

The number of moose hunt permits that will be offered for this fall's hunt has not yet been determined yet. Harvest and survey data are currently under review.

In 2018, 6,142 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 51 permits.

The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresident

