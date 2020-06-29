New Hamsphire hotels, amusement parks and movie theaters to reopen Monday

Hotels can open at 100 percent capacity starting Monday.

While hotels have been open in the granite state for weeks, there have been limits on the number of guests allowed to stay over.

Governor Chris Sununu says starting Monday, larger hotels, inns and campgrounds can welcome a full guest load.

Sununu says movie theaters, amusement parks and performing arts centers in the Granite State can also reopen Monday.

Moviegoers must wear masks when they are entering a facility but can take them off while seated. Social distancing rules will also need to be practiced while in lines or going to the bathroom.

Click here for more information about the new guidelines.