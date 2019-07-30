New Haven man sentenced to 26 months on federal charges

A New Haven man has been sentenced for possession of child pornography and assaulting a federal officer.

On Friday, Colin Germain was sentenced to 26 months total, 20 for the child pornography offense and six months for the assault offense.

According to court records, Germain emailed someone in Tennessee a video showing sexual abuse of a female child involving bestiality back in 2017.

Police say they were able to trace the IP address back to the 21-year-old.

When they went to search his home, Germain kicked a special agent for homeland security.

He will also have a 12 year term of supervised released after serving his sentence.