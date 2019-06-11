New Jersey man pleads guilty to heroin distribution in Plattsburgh

A New Jersey man who police say shipped almost 500 grams of heroin to Plattsburgh pleaded guilty and now awaits his sentencing.

Police say Keith Moses admitted that from December of 2017 to September of last year, he supplied about 455 grams of heroin for distribution in Plattsburgh.

We're told he sent heroin through the mail to a co-conspirator in Plattsburgh.

The co-conspirator then distributed the heroin in the Plattsburgh area and returned a portion of the drug proceeds to Moses.

Moses faces at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5 million, when he is sentenced in October.