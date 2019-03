Police arrested two men from New Jersey in a drug bust in Brattleboro and investigators say they expect to make more arrests.

Morgun Watson and Joseph Lewis

Vermont State Police worked with Brattleboro police, the FBI and Homeland Security to arrest Morgun Watson, 37, and Joseph Lewis, 36, both of Jersey City, at a home on Canal Street.

Investigators say they found a lot of crack, marijuana, butane hash oil and cash.

Both men face possession charges.