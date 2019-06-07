New NEK clinic offers hope to those with sleep disorders

Hundreds of Vermonters end up in the hospital each year with sleep disorders. A new clinic in St. Johnsbury is now treating patients looking for help.

Lyndonville resident Luke Comeau came to the Northern Vermont Center for Sleep Disorders looking for answers.

Luke Comeau: I was told that I snore.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Who told you that?

Luke Comeau: My other half. And she also says that I stop breathing sometimes... I'm very tired during the day. And I shouldn't be getting that tired I don't think -- even at my young age.

The 69-year-old is getting an appointment to spend the night at the clinic so that sleep doctors can monitor what happens after lights-out. "You always have to question -- how am I going to sleep when I'm all wired up? And they said you won't have a problem," Comeau said.

Dr. Veronika Jedlovszky says most patients worry about that, and they're seeing more of them with problems just like Comeau. That's why they needed this brand new space, with four beds instead of two. "We grew out of the old facility. We are very busy here," she said.

Jedlovszky says sleep apnea is becoming more common because of more awareness of the condition, but also because of the obesity epidemic. She estimates anywhere from 10 to 25 percent of people may have it and not know it. The clinic is where they find out for sure.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: When you walked in when the building was done and saw the brand new facility, what was your reaction?

Dr. Veronika Jedlovszky: Oh, it was beautiful. It was beautiful.

While the center is located near Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, its doctors are based out of North Country Hospital in Newport, which also has a sleep center. This facility is a collaboration between the two hospitals with the goal of meeting patients closer to home.

"It's a great facility. Everything's new. It's first-class," Comeau said. He's hoping he will rest easier soon and he doesn't mind the idea of a C-Pap machine if it helps him sleep better. "Well, if I need a machine, I need a machine."

In 2016 and 2017, the Vermont Department of Health says more than 500 people were hospitalized with the primary diagnosis of sleep disorder.