New NY law requires insurers to cover urgent medical needs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) In three months, a new law will protect New Yorkers from health insurance problems in an emergency.
New legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday will prevent insurers from denying people coverage for urgent and medically necessary procedures and treatments.
It requires companies to cover additional services related to an existing procedure or condition treatment.
This aims to cover unexpected complications or side effects without having to wait for more authorization.
It goes into effect in 90 days.