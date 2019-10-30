New NY voting laws aimed at streamlining election process

Two new laws in New York are aimed at streamlining the election process and encouraging more voter participation around the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, signed legislation to establish a uniform poll-closing process on election nights and to authorize the consolidation of certain election districts with fewer than 10 eligible voters.

Cuomo's office says the poll-closing law will help ensure more order.

The other law removes the normal limitation of 500 maximum voters in a combined election district if one of the combined districts has fewer than 10 voters.

Both laws take effect immediately.