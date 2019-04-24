New state police helicopter deployed in High Peaks rescue

Four teens were rescued from an Adirondack mountain late Tuesday with help from the newest addition to the state police helicopter fleet.

Authorities say the 17-year-olds from the Ballston Spa and Saratoga Springs area were stranded near the summit of Mount Colden around 6:45 p.m. and that one had a leg injury.

The State Police Aviation Unit delivered rangers to the summit and extracted the teen. He was treated at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. The three remaining teens were treated for varying stages of hypothermia at the scene.

Officials say the Bell UH-1-A helicopter joins a fleet of four based out of Saranac Lake that already serves the North Country. Last year, police used the helicopters for more than 250 flights, including search and rescue, conservation work and forest fire missions.