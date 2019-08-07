New North End oil spill traced to private tank

Burlington officials say they've traced the source of an oil spill in the New North End last month to a private fuel tank.

Crews continue to clean up the spill on North Avenue at Leonard Street near the entrance of Leddy Park. Public Works officials say the source appears to be a privately-owned fuel tank leaking somewhere above where the stormwater is collecting.

The oil pooling last month happened after downpours and the stormwater got backed up. Officials say oil from the leaky tank made its way into the ground and then into the stormwater pipe.

"My team right now is actually working with the state clean up contractor to figure out the best plan of attack. Of how to keep as much oil in tact where it is and prevent too much more from leeching into our storm system," said Megan Moir with Burlington Public Works.

Moir says the remaining fuel has been taken out of the tank and they are trying to keep more oil from spreading. Officials do not believe there is a health risk, other than the fuel odor

The state will work with the owner of the tank to determine clean up costs.

