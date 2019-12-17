New Plattsburgh Town affordable housing aims for inclusivity

A new affordable housing development in the town of Plattsburgh is already full. The 40 apartments were designed with the express purpose of building a diverse community.

Sandy Covel gets emotional when talking about what her new Connecticut Court home means to her. "I love it here," she said. "I was happy when I got told that I was going to move here, I'm so happy right now."

While 40 of the subsidized homes are full of families, ten of them were designed specially to house the intellectually or developmentally disabled.

"Home provides each of us with safety, security, a sense of belonging, identity and privacy among other things," said Robin Pierce with the Advocacy and Resource Center.

The project was funded through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal office and New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

"By developing on this vacant former Air Force base, Connecticut Court is also contributing to the local economy here in the town of Plattsburgh," said Darren Scott with NYS Homes and Community Renewal.

Pierce says it hasn't been easy for people with disabilities to find proper housing in the area. "Not only financially, because many of them are low income, but also there's at times a stigma of having somebody that has developmental disabilities that shouldn't be there," she said.

The hope with this new development is to blend the community and work on the stigma against anyone with disabilities having their own place to call home.

"Working together we can strive to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live happy, fulfilled lives integrated into their communities," said James Tebo with NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

Pierce says this is the first housing of it's kind in Plattsburgh and that they're going to test it out before deciding to build any more.

