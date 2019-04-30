New Sanders campaign organizing tool could have your info

Sen. Bernie Sanders has a new online tool that could use your information to give him the edge in the 2020 presidential race.

It's called BERN and it can be downloaded as an app, as well. The tool allows everyday supporters to contribute to the campaign's voter database by logging names and background information of anyone, from a family member to a stranger met at a bus stop.

It matches each name to a voter record before noting their level of support, priority issues and even union membership.

