New St. Albans speakeasy pays homage to Prohibition

Many people around the region started their New Year's Eve celebrations early Tuesday, including at a new St. Albans speakeasy that takes its cues from the Roaring '20s.

The 'Roaring '20s' were back at The Clothier Tuesday, including gangster and flapper attire and Prohibition precautions.

To get into The Clothier, you sneak in through a fake changing room, with a riddle and push on an empty candlestick. Once inside, you'll feel like you stepped back in time.

"I give that little spiel to everybody, and when they walk through the door there's this sense of discovery. And truly, that's what we're looking for," said owner Tom Murphy. He says they paid attention to details when decorating and the name is an homage to the history of the location -- which used to be G.P. Twigg's clothing store in the 1880s. "We really tried to make it as authentic as possible."

Speakeasy bars like The Clothier have been gaining popularity in the last decade. They mimic the secret spots used in the 1920s after the 18th Amendment took effect, sparking Prohibition on January 16, 1920.

This speakeasy, of course, has no ban on booze, but it does have a prohibition of its own -- cell phones. "Instead of talking about the spirits we have here, we wanted it to be about the spirit -- that is, the spirit of human connection," Murphy said.

The 'Roaring '20s' are the theme of St. Albans Last Night celebrations. The city has plenty of fun in store, with events until midnight, including a Prohibition Party next door at Twiggs starting at 7.

