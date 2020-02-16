New Superintendent for Rutland City Public School District

Rutland City Public School District has named a new Superintendent.

Bill Olsen, the current Principal of Rutland High School will take over as Superintendent effective July 1. Olsen has been Principal of Rutland High School for the past 11 years.

He says as Superintendent he wants to make sure the buildings are modernized for education in this era, make sure instruction and assessment are the best they can be and expand students' learning opportunities.

"We're considering, how we can make more pathways, or more opportunities for kids to study what they want to study and really meet the needs that they have as well," said Olsen.

The current interim superintendent, Dave Wolk said, "Regarding Bill Olsen, he is a quintessential educator, a wonderful human being and will be an outstanding Superintendent for Rutland City for many years to come. He is one of the most impressive leaders I have ever encountered."

The previous Superintendent, Adam Taylor left the position in 2019.