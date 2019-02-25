New UVM president to be paid $630K

The University of Vermont's new president will take home a base salary of $480,000 a year according to his finalized employment contract.

UVM officials announced last week Suresh Garimella will become the school's next president, taking over current UVM President Thomas Sullivan's job.

In addition to the base salary, the former Purdue University vice president will get $50,000 in deferred compensation and $100,000 in retirement benefits, bringing his total annual compensation to $630,000.

UVM officials say Garimella's compensation is in the mid-range of comparable institutions.