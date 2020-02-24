New Vermont DEC commissioner appointed after resignation

The deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has been appointed to lead the Department of Conservation after the commissioner abruptly resigned.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday the appointment of Peter Walke to the post.

Former Commissioner Emily Boedecker told her staff in an email Friday that she was leaving her post, effective immediately. Boedecker led the department for three years. She did not give a reason for her departure.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott says Boedecker left to "pursue other opportunities."

Walke has been deputy secretary since 2017.

