The Listen Up Project is working on a new musical written and performed by Vermont teens.

In 2005, the Listen Up Project was called the Voices Project. Its musical featured 20 teens on stage. They took their show on tour and a video of the performance aired on Vermont PBS.

Filmmaker Bess O'Brien was the director and producer of that show. She is at the helm again this time around and spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the new project. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more on the Listen Up Project.