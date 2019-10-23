New WCAX signal set to go live; what you need to do to keep watching

We are in the final countdown-- on Thursday, WCAX-TV Channel 3's new signal will go live. It will happen following our Channel 3 News update during "CBS This Morning" at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

There will be no difference for those who watch us with cable and the internet. But if you get us over the air, you will have to quickly rescan your TV channels to find our new signal.

Our Galen Ettlin spoke with WCAX Vice President and General Manager Jay Barton about what we're doing, how it benefits you and what you need to do to keep watching Channel 3. Watch the video for the full interview.