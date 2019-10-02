New York AG talks poverty, opioids during Plattsburgh visit

New York State Attorney General Letitia James was in Plattsburgh Wednesday to discuss poverty and the opioid epidemic in the north country.

The roundtable also addressed the rising cost of housing and living expenses like heating fuel.

The United Way's John Bernardi says that half the population in the region is living in some kind of poverty and one wrong move like a flat tire or a medical bill can send a family spiraling.

"Not everyone views the world through the same lens that we do. It's important that we do take a step back and view the world through somebody else's shoes. Some of the things we take for granted that are a nuisance for us can be life changing for other people," Bernardi said.

James said she is working with local lawmakers and social service agencies to look into grants and other statewide programs that could result in more funding for the area.

