New York, Charter reach settlement over rural broadband vows

New York regulators have approved a settlement with Charter Communications resolving a dispute over rural broadband.

The state's Public Service Commission endorsed the deal Thursday.

Under the terms, Charter must follow through on promises to provide broadband to 145,000 upstate customers - an investment estimated to exceed $600 million - and pay the state $12 million for other broadband projects.

Regulators voted last year to rescind approval for Charter's 2016 merger with Time Warner Cable following concerns it wasn't meeting promises to expand high-speed internet.

Charter has said the settlement would prevent the possibility of a costly legal battle.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter, which does business as Spectrum, agreed last year to give refunds and free services to settle allegations that Time Warner hadn't delivered promised internet speeds.

